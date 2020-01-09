Ricarado Jomarron: Fanlund 'litmus test' column misses a few points

Dear Editor: Paul Fanlund's "The far left’s litmus tests for presidential candidates are wearing thin" column leaves out that Obama went completely partisan in passing the Affordable Care Act because the Tea Party Trump Republican party is not what it used to be. We need to talk across the street and state to fix that. As in 2016, your dismissing of free public college for all never put a price tag on it so it’s not a proof or discussion. It’s $60-70 billion per year or little less half of a percent of GDP. Bloomberg Billionaires Index found that the 500 richest people in the world got $1.2 trillion richer in 2019. The money is there, just not the messaging. Buttigieg is charming, but his climate plan is too little too late, so not pragmatic for his generation. That’s why they don’t like him. Love the Cap Times.
Ricardo Jomarron
Madison
