Rhiannon Tibbetts: We can build a more just and merciful way of living

Dear Editor: I have lived in poverty or in near-poverty conditions for my entire adulthood. I feel blessed that I have always had food to eat, a roof over my head, clothes to wear and good medical care. Many people in our world can't say that.
Capitalism has lead to great entrepreneurship and unprecedented innovation, but it has also left many folks behind. Not everyone has the same social and economic opportunities in our world, and the disabled and the disadvantaged face a particularly challenging existence. Might there be another way in the richest country in the history of mankind?
My heart goes out to the millions of people who are now facing evictions in the coming months and to the many folks struggling to put food on the table. As we make our way through this difficult period in our history, perhaps some new approaches are needed in order for us all to survive and to then thrive. Wouldn't inclusive compassion, open-hearted opportunity and justice, and hopeful peace be a better way to go?
During this season of giving and of renewed hope, perhaps we could all do some soul-searching and some strategic networking in order to build a more just and merciful way of living. Can any of us really feel happy when many of our fellow humans are suffering and fearful? Perhaps the money for that next catamaran or Mercedes would be better spent on helping a homeless person afford a place to live, health care, and food to eat?
Rhiannon Tibbetts
Madison
