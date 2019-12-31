Rev. Roger Brooks: There's room for more reporting on Catholic hospitals

Dear Editor: Thank you for the article, “Prevented Care,” in your Dec. 18 issue. However, I kept looking in vain for some reference to government (i.e. taxpayer) funds that Catholic hospitals receive, whether Medicare, Medicaid or for research or other purposes. Is it appropriate for such a hospital to enforce religious beliefs on tax-paying patients who do not share that belief? Is that not contrary to the First Amendment? Perhaps a follow-up article is in order.
Rev. Roger Brooks
Madison
