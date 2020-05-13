Rev. Roger Brooks: An old hymn for Dr. Fauci

Dear Editor:

Quoting an old hymn (Pilgrim Hymnal, 1972; author John Bunyan) as an Easter season tribute to Dr. Anthony Fauci:

“He who would valiant be 'Gainst all disaster.

Shall him in constancy Follow the Master.

There's no discouragement Shall make once relent;

His first avowed intent To be a pilgrim.

Who beset him round With dismal stories

Do but themselves confound, His strength the more is.

No foes shall stay his might, Though he with giants fight;

He will make good his right To be a pilgrim.

Since, Lord, thou dost defend Us with thy spirit,

We know we at the end Shall life inherit;

Though fancies flee away! I'll fear not what men say;

I'll labor night and day To be a pilgrim.”

In the second stanza, I would change "dismal" to "rosy.""

Rev. Roger Brooks

Madison

