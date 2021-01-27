Rev. Nick Utphall: I'm thankful for growing movement to end death penalty

Dear Editor: Last Wednesday, a new president was inaugurated into office. Also last Wednesday, I learned of the death of an important mentor in my life. One key memory is staying up late at winter camp as a Boy Scout discussing the death penalty. That conversation as a teenager about 30 years ago propelled me about 15 years later to compile an educational resource for the Wisconsin Council of Churches encouraging opposition to an advisory referendum that would have undone Wisconsin's place as the earliest state to abolish the death penalty. Fifteen years after that, our nation has just carried out the most executions by any presidential administration in 120 years. As a follower of Jesus, who was executed by an oppressive government, and in tribute to the life of my mentor, I give thanks that there is at last a growing movement to end the federal death penalty for good.
Rev. Nick Utphall
Madison
