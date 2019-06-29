Dear Editor: I was away for a week with my congregation’s high schoolers in the Boundary Waters wilderness of northern Minnesota, immersed in the miraculous grandeur of God’s creation. It was a good time and place to be together celebrating the words of the biblical Psalmist, “This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it!”
I came back from that time away and read last week’s Voice of the People. The first two letters printed emphasized Christian identity in a way that has become stereotypically entrenched in resentful animosity, retributive and malicious. My first thought was whether the other letter writers, too, would identify as Christian, but didn’t state it with their support of LGBTQ+ community and women’s reproductive rights, their deliberations of police in schools and transportation funding.
My subsequent reaction was sadness that a faith that my high schoolers appreciate and embody — as joy and abundance and beauty, a religion of relationship and being drawn together with each other as humans and this whole planet — that what Jesus intended for offering life winds up often voiced and portrayed and understood as wallowing in vindictive negativity.
Here at least is one voice: I’m a Christian, and I identify with the God of the oppressed who fosters love and life for all.
Rev. Nick Utphall
Madison
