Rev. Kris Gorton: Remaining silent against hate is not an option

Dear Editor: As a resident of Fitchburg and a pastor serving the Memorial United Church of Christ, the article posted on Channel 3000, “Handwritten signs that say ‘White Power’ and ‘KKK’ placed at Fitchburg homes, police say,” on Sept. 6 made me pause. The sermon I had prepared for that morning, "Love Summed Up," was rooted on words from the apostle Paul, “The commandments … are summed up in this word, ‘Love your neighbor as yourself’” (Romans 13:9).
This is not the first time hateful messages have been found along Lacy Road in Fitchburg. Our church is located on Lacy Road, and a few weeks ago (July 21) I arrived at our church to find a sign placed near the sidewalk close to our We Are Many United Against Hate (UAH) signs and rainbow flag. The small red and white sign pointed towards the church with the words “wrong way” written on it.
Memorial UCC is an Open and Affirming (ONA) congregation, welcoming all persons into Christian fellowship explicitly welcoming to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community. One of our community is with We Are Many United Against Hate. I write today because sharing our stories is an important step in getting to know each other, building relationships, and beginning the process of healing in these divisive times. Remaining silent is not an option.
The time is now — and it is past the time — to lift up the caring conversations around systemic injustices and false ideologies of white supremacy, xenophobia, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, homophobia, and transphobia that groups such as UAH, Wisconsin Voices for Justice, and the Wisconsin Council of Churches are encouraging. Showing up for our neighbors and telling our stories is a vital step. In these challenging days love always overcomes fear.
With great hope,
Rev. Kris Gorton
Fitchburg
