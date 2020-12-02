Rev. Kris Gorton: My faith in the integrity of our elections is affirmed

Dear Editor: With the recount concluding in Dane and Milwaukee counties, I have been reflecting on my own Election Day experience. I believe no matter who you voted for on Nov. 3, we collectively participated in the most consequential election of our lifetime.
That day I did something for the very first time. I served a four-hour shift as a “poll chaplain.” The Wisconsin Interfaith Voter Engagement Campaign recruited faith leaders from across Wisconsin to be a nonpartisan and prayerful presence at the polls. Another pastor and I were stationed outside on the grounds of Leopold Community School. Prior to that morning, I had participated in trainings on responding peacefully to incidences of voter intimidation, and was prepared to stand with anyone being harassed.
However, no issues emerged during my shift. My experience contrasts with the unsubstantiated calls regarding voter fraud in the news today. On Nov. 3, I checked in with poll workers when I arrived. I talked with people from groups who were serving as observers. Everyone wore masks and physically distanced to protect one another from the coronavirus. I watched as voters entered the school building, while others voted at the curb. The morning was a testament to democracy in action.
Every voter, and every vote, is an essential component to the health of our democracy. As the process continues towards the electoral college, culminating in the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021, my faith in the integrity of our election process continues to be affirmed.
Rev. Kris Gorton
Fitchburg
