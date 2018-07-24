Dear Editor: My eight years as chaplain at the Dane County jail (2007-2015) were my favorite in ministry. The wide range of unmet needs that result in people being incarcerated there become more obvious. Mental illness and addiction dominate the reasons for their choices, and insufficient education is close behind.
The biggest job of a chaplain is to be present as much as possible and listen without judgment to people (the majority of which) have not had much exposure to religious services at all. Behind many of the crime headlines is a load of unresolved grief that has never been shared with someone in safety and confidence.
Chapel and prayer services of various faiths (Protestant, Catholic, Islam when I was there) offer something special and unique, but only a small percentage of people can attend. Some attend in order to get out of their cell or hope to meet and talk with a friend. The same is true in most congregations.
A spiritual life and awakening can be supported by sacred space but it is not limited to it. It can happen or grow in any space where compassion is experienced or discovered. I trust that the jail design committee will arrive at a solution that balances the safety, medical, mental health, educational, and spiritual needs of our neighbors who we wish didn’t have to be there in the first place.
Rev. John Mix
Madison
