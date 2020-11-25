Rev. Jerry Hancock: Thanksgiving offers a chance for empathy with people in prison

Dear Editor: This is Thanksgiving week, and my thoughts are with our brothers and sisters in prison. For them, Thanksgiving may be just another day, not much different than the seemingly endless days stretching into a very dim future. If anything, it may be sadder because of memories of other Thanksgivings and the realization of what is being missed.
But for many of us on the outside, this Thanksgiving is very strange. The news is full of stories and warnings about the critical need for families not to be together at Thanksgiving because of the danger of spreading the COVID-19 virus. Many people are in deep despair about being separated from their families.
In our despair is an opportunity for empathy. Martin Luther King, Jr., said sympathy is feeling sorry for someone and empathy is feeling sorry with someone.
This Thanksgiving is an opportunity for those of us on the outside to experience, in a small way, the separation that is the daily reality and specific pain of men and women in prison. As we gather around an empty Thanksgiving table, it is an opportunity for a moment of empathy with people in prison.
I give thanks for these moments of empathy that can begin to transform the way we see our brothers and sisters.
Rev. Jerry Hancock
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!