Rev. Dan G. Olson: Assembly GOP COVID-19 response is tragic but expected

Rev. Dan G. Olson: Assembly GOP COVID-19 response is tragic but expected

Dear Editor: It is tragic, but believable, that Assembly Republicans have chosen ignorant and dangerous responses to the COVID-19 tragedy. It is embarrassing that Wisconsin, once a bastion of progressive and clear minded governance, should descend to such astonishing ineptitude. Gov. Evers is to be highly commended for his leadership and foresight. The Assembly Republicans need to be returned to the rocks which from under they emerged.

Rev. Dan G. Olson

Sturgeon Bay

