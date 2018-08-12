Dear Editor: On Aug. 14, we urge voters to join us in supporting Shelia Stubbs for state Assembly. Shelia earned our support because of her proven track record as an effective member of the Dane County Board. Her experience in crafting legislation by considering and synthesizing input from a variety of stakeholders and then working with colleagues to get laws passed will enable her to hit the ground running in the Assembly. In addition, Shelia has shown she is a fighter who will articulate and stand up for fundamental Democratic values. Shelia knows how to find common ground while holding true to those core values. Honest, respectful dialogue is what we need, and that has been the hallmark of Shelia’s career. She is respected for her courage, clear about what she believes, and willing to listen to what others think. She will be an asset to the Dane County legislative delegation, and we urge voters to elect her.
Reps. Lisa Subeck (Madison) and Dianne Hesselbein (Middleton)
