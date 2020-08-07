Reps. Dianne Hesselbein and Lisa Subeck: Lindsay Lemmer has what it takes to represent the 48th Assembly District

Dear Editor: Our ability to meet the challenges we face is limited by the gerrymandered Legislature, which thwarts the will of the majority of Wisconsinites. We need colleagues who have what it takes to work with others, to fight for fair maps, and who are eager to help us change the face of the Legislature and the future of Wisconsin. That is why we are supporting Lindsay Lemmer, who is running for the Assembly seat in the 48th District.
We know Lindsay as an effective elected leader. On the Madison City Council, she builds coalitions to get things done as she did in championing repairs to one of the Madison’s most dangerous intersections. She has experience on statewide issues, as she has shown as the Wisconsin president of NOW, fighting for equal rights and reproductive choice. In this race, Lindsay has been the voice for family friendly policies that help us all such as paid family leave and increasing access to safe and reliable child care. Lindsay is the best choice and we ask voters to send her to the Assembly to serve the people of the 48th District and Wisconsin.
Rep. Dianne Conway Hesselbein and Rep. Lisa Subeck
Middleton and Madison
