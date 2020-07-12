Rep. Sondy Pope: Anti-science views don't belong in public office

Dear Editor: Last December, my primary challenger for the 80th Assembly District , Kimberly Smith, expressed in this forum her opposition to removing the personal exemption for vaccines in Wisconsin. In the new age of COVID-19, perhaps the most dangerous thing besides the virus itself is the anti-science movement in which some reject decades of proven science in favor of their own personal beliefs and convictions. In her letter, she mentions that parents along with health care providers should make decisions on behalf of a child. A decision made in consultation with a health care provider would be covered by medical exemption. Health officials and providers recognize these exceptions and would never intentionally force danger upon a child.
Public health standards are not an infringement on liberty. This is a dangerous narrative that is currently having deadly effects across the country.
COVID-19 has changed the world in ways we have never seen. As we await a life-saving vaccine, hundreds of thousands of people are at greater risk because of those who construct their own version of science and claim that mandatory mask-wearing, and social distancing aren’t effective and are violations of personal freedoms. When the vaccine does arrive, we simply cannot afford to have more elected officials that choose their own science. Our officials must put trust in those who are trained experts in their fields and must make policy decisions that benefit the health of our communities, and not bow to whims of those who view their own opinions and beliefs as exceptional.
Rep. Sondy Pope
Mount Horeb
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!