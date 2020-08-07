Rep. Melissa Sargent: Lindsay Lemmer is the best choice to represent the 48th Assembly District

Dear Editor: It has been my great honor to represent the 48th Assembly District for the past seven years. This is a community I love and from which I draw strength, energy and inspiration. I am working hard, everyday, to become the next senator from the 16th District.
With just days to go before we vote for a new representative in the 48th, many of you have been asking me who I support in that race.
I am proudly endorsing Lindsay Lemmer for state Assembly. Lindsay will be an outstanding state representative. She will keep her responsibilities to her constituents foremost in her mind. She will work tirelessly for what is best for the people she represents and for the people of Wisconsin. As a member of the Madison City Council, she has shown she is a collaborative, effective lawmaker who works well with her colleagues and her community to get things done.
Lindsay Lemmer is the best choice to represent the 48th District and I’m proud to strongly support her. I hope you’ll join me.
Rep. Melissa Sargent
Madison
