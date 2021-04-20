Rep. Gae Magnafici: Column mischaracterizes my bill to prevent business discrimination based on vaccination status

Dear Editor: Early April, I introduced legislation barring private businesses from discriminating against customers based on their vaccination status. I issued a statement on the bill and made the official language available to anyone who asked.
Despite all of this being publicly available, especially to the media, a columnist in this paper wrote incorrect information about the bill. He claimed that I “expressed outrage, claiming it amounts to government overreach” regarding vaccine passports. That attribution feels particularly strange to me, as I never claimed such outrage.
If he read the two-page bill (including a plain-language analysis), he would know that it limits government in no way.
Instead, my bill prevents businesses from discriminating against customers. Comparing this discrimination to wearing a shirt and shoes in a business is disingenuous and intentionally misleading. Taking a yet to be fully approved vaccine is very different from putting on a shirt.
Another comparison was made to allowing employers to drug test their employees. This bill does not interfere with employers’ relationships with their employees. Again, this would have been obvious reading the two-page bill.
Under current law, this discrimination can happen almost anywhere, including grocery stores and gas stations. Discrimination does not only affect bars, sporting events and concerts. It can affect people’s everyday lives.
I hope everyone who wants the vaccine gets it. As a nurse, I know that not everyone can take it. Just the other day, the CDC halted the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine out of an abundance of caution. People can be pregnant, have an immune disorder or have allergies that prevent them from taking it when offered. Rural communities may not have the same access as Milwaukee and Madison. A patient might have immunity due to recently recovering from the virus and wish to put off the vaccination. Discriminating against someone who is allergic to the vaccine is far from equal to requiring shirts in a business.
Despite the mistruths some may write, I will continue standing up for rural communities and those with legitimate health concerns, just as I have throughout my career as a nurse.
Rep. Gae Magnafici
Dresser
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.