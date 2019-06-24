Dear Editor: We need only look back a few years to know what awaits Wisconsin’s wolves if the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is successful in its proposal to strip gray wolves of the federal protections afforded to them under the Endangered Species Act . The last time our wolves lost their federal ESA protections Wisconsin immediately opened up trophy hunting and trapping seasons. In just one season, 20% of Wisconsin’s wolf population was wiped out. During the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons, over half of the wolves killed were pups. During Wisconsin’s three trophy hunting and trapping seasons, other cruel killing methods were allowed, including hunting wolves with dogs.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recently announced the most recent wolf population count is somewhere between 914 and 978. But if wolves lose their federal protections, the Wisconsin Wolf Management Plan prescribes reducing the population to just 350. This goal is arbitrary and not based on sound science.
You can help wolves keep their federal ESA protections by submitting a comment opposing the FWS’s proposal. To submit a comment, go to regulations.gov and search “FWS-HQ-ES-2018-0097."
Renee Wolfgramm
Fitchburg
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.