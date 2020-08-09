Regina Vidaver: Heather Driscoll is an unwavering advocate for our community's issues

Dear Editor: I have known Heather Driscoll for several years now, and I strongly endorse her for Assembly District 76. Heather has been an unwavering advocate on several important issues facing Wisconsin. She has been working to reduce gun violence in our communities, supporting common-sense legislation such as universal background checks and red flag laws, to ensure that those who are facing crisis don’t take the most extreme measures to end their pain. She comes to this work from the personal experience of losing her father to gun suicide as a very young child. Heather has also been at the forefront working to lessen the impacts of climate change, giving her time and energy to efforts to reduce our carbon footprints and expand the clean energy workforce. She is actively working to reduce water pollution from lead and PFAS, which disproportionately impact lower-income communities. Heather brings an unwavering commitment to equity for all and social justice. She has been active in working to build up girls around the world, and teach our children to be anti-racist. Aside from her extensive history of community activism, Heather brings an incredible energy and passion to helping people. She brings that energy and passion to the table in everything she does, whether it’s advocating for children’s health and rights, protecting the planet through her personal commitments, or being a friend. Heather has the intellect, experience, integrity and compassion to successfully represent the people of District 76. Please vote Heather Driscoll on or before Aug. 11.
Regina Vidaver
Madison
