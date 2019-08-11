Dear Editor: As a mother of two sons, I was glad for the Quintez Cephus verdict, because too many times over the course of my 50 years of living in this city, I have seen young black males get run over the coals, all because of a night of galavanting with girls they didn’t really know, without realizing the consequences of their behavior. I suspect that young Quintez was warned by his parents about how to avoid the temptations that awaited him while in attendance at UW-Madison, but due to his celebrity, he didn’t take heed. Thus because of false allegations, he was criminally charged.
Due to the severity of the charges, this young man’s life was placed on hold, and not only was he suspended from the football team, but he was expelled from the university, because of a student disciplinary policy that has a lower burden of proof. In other words, “same script, different cast.”
In many instances, a defendant will not take the stand on their own behalf, but his testimony was vital, as was the existence of surveillance video from city streets, proving that in this situation, his two accusers were not overly intoxicated as they claimed to be, and the liaison that they willingly participated in on the night of April 22, 2018, was consensual.
I feel that an apology from the UW-Madison is not sufficient enough. Perhaps negotiations should begin immediately to reinstate “Q” to the football team, while allowing him to continue his education at the start of this upcoming semester. To do this would be a huge step towards justice, and also enhance his healing process, as he ponders what is to become of his future.
Regina Rhyne
Fitchburg
