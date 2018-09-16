Dear Editor: On Aug. 22 it was reported that the Trump administration announced its intention to roll back pollution controls on coal burning power plants by replacing the EPA’s Clean Power Plan with the Affordable Clean Energy rule. By the Environmental Protection Agency’s own admission, the new proposed rule would lead to as many at 1,400 premature deaths, 48,000 new cases of “exacerbated asthma,” and at least 21,000 new missed days of school every year.
By law, the EPA is required to reduce pollution contributing to climate change, protect human health and promote clean air. This new proposal does none of these.
As a Catholic, I agree with Pope Francis that we need to care for our common home and our fellow neighbors by addressing climate change. We need to transition away from the fuels that harm human health and cause climate change. Now is the time to support critical climate change safeguards, build a clean energy economy that works for everyone, and protect human life and dignity and all God's creation.
Regin McKillip
Middleton
