Reese Formolo: We should actively pursue climate resilience methods

Dear Editor: I am writing to you about something I think is very important to discuss which is climate resilience. It is important that we learn how to adapt to our changing climate and develop methods to build resilience to the many climate impacts we are experiencing today that lead to issues like the fires in California, droughts, failed harvests and rises in sea level. Adapting to these impacts and building up resilience will help ensure that when we experience things like these that we can manage it and bounce back from the impacts of them.
Building resilience also involves anticipating the levels of impact of such events and building up appropriate means to recover prior to the occurrences of such impacts. I think a lot of our world has gotten overly comfortable in how poorly we treat our planet that we are unable to see how we might be negatively impacting it. We need to break out of this comfort and I believe setting climate resilience methods into action could be a starting point to push the citizens of our world out of their chairs and into action.
Reese Formolo
Madison
