Rebekah Klemm: Nikki Conklin understands connection between healthy communities and safe communities

Dear Editor: About a year ago, I woke up at 2 a.m. to find burglars in my house. They went through my belongings and stole my purse, keys and car as they fled. Like many of my neighbors who have had this experience, I was angry and fearful.
The police officers who responded after the incident did a great job, and I appreciated their help. They were well versed in this pattern of crime but all they could offer was assistance after the incident had already occurred. This is a valuable service, but it’s not the same as preventing crime from occurring in the first place.
If we want to actually prevent crime, we need to address the root causes by ensuring everyone in our community has access to high-quality education, a stable income, and the food and health care they need to survive. Research consistently shows that when people have their basic needs met and feel a connection to their neighborhood, communities are safer.
Nikki Conklin, candidate for alder for District 9, understands the connection between healthy communities and safe communities. She’s a mother who is raising her kids in Wexford Ridge. She’s also a first-generation college graduate with a degree in human services. Her experience and education make her the best candidate to truly resolve the issues of crime in our neighborhoods.
If you want to prevent crime and make our community safer, vote Nikki Conklin on April 6.
Rebekah Klemm
Madison
