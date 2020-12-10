Rebecca Gilligan: Republicans must stop politicizing COVID-19

Dear Editor: Republican lawmakers, in Wisconsin and nationally, often use their fear of destroying the economy as their reason for resisting strict measures to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Strict measures include, but are not limited to, mask mandates, limited indoor seating at restaurants/bars, limited occupancy for indoor gatherings and actual lockdowns. Unfortunately, if Republican lawmakers were more interested in taking care of the citizens they were elected to serve, they would see the economy would survive.
Instead of fighting mask mandates in the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Wisconsin lawmakers should embrace the mask mandate; if the Republican Party would stop making infection control a political issue, there is a better chance their supporters will as well. America can reopen and life can begin to return to normal, however, sacrifices must be made for the health of our communities. Masks must be worn, indoor gatherings must be small and include masks, restaurants must limit indoor occupancy. Unless citizens respect and follow measures such as these that have been proven to stop the spread of COVID-19, another economy-crushing lockdown like America saw during springtime is inevitable due to the current surge of infections worsening during the winter.
COVID-19 is a virus and does not care about politics or who you voted for in the election. Republicans must stop making COVID-19 a political issue with their silence; they must publicly endorse infection mitigation measures. No one wants to see businesses close; no one wants to see people lose their jobs; however, this does not have to be our nation’s future.
Rebecca Gilligan
Waukesha
