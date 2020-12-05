Rebecca Gilligan: Put democracy before politics

Dear Editor: Republican leaders in the Senate and Congress must put their country ahead of their personal political ambition by publicly declaring the 2020 presidential election results legal and valid. Not doing so does not help America and it does not hurt Joe Biden; in fact, Joe Biden and his transition team are doing quite well despite being blocked from the usual information provided to incoming presidents.
By not defending a legal and valid election, Republican leaders and doing two things that are detrimental to the psyche of America. First, they are undermining America’s faith in the voting system. Undermining our faith in democracy itself. Second, they are helping President Trump gaslight his supporters. Gaslighting is a term used to describe the act of manipulating someone into questioning their own sanity. Sounds extreme? President Trump’s supporters believe in him and, despite himself voting absentee, many now want states to stop counting ballots mailed to keep him in office because Trump says there is rampant fraud.
However, voter fraud is extraordinarily rare. According to the Heritage Foundation, a conservative public policy organization, in recent years (1982-present) there have been 1,298 “proven instances of voter fraud." This election, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a record number of Americans voted via absentee ballot or voted early. The unprecedented phenomenon of absentee and early voters does not bring out the fraudulent voters.
Republicans are doing more harm to democracy with their silence than with words. It is time to put politics aside and stop lying to the Americans that trust the Republican Party. There was no voter fraud, certainly not several million cases needed to overturn the election results. Republican lawmakers, it is time to publicly call for President Trump to concede the election he legally lost.
Rebecca Gilligan
Waukesha
