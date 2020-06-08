Rebecca Cutforth: It's time for Madison police to wear body cameras

Dear Editor: I am writing to urge the Body-Worn Camera Feasibility Review Committee of Madison to recommend instituting a body camera program for Madison police officers. Previously, the committee shot down this idea, with the rationale that it would be better to implement other programs, which theoretically would build trust between the MPD and the Madison community. As evidenced by recent protests, these programs have not succeeded; there is still rampant police brutality, especially against communities of color, in Madison. To fix this, MPD needs to implement real structural changes, such as requiring officers to wear, and turn on, body cameras while on duty. Our city council cannot fix anger, loss and fear with promises. In order for our city to truly heal, they need to hold our police force accountable for their actions.