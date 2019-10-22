Dear Editor: Based on what I’ve read, I agree with Kaleem Caire when he said MMSD needs to to look up the definition of the word “slur." Marlon Anderson asked the student to stop hurtling a stream of “slurs” at him that included the N word — he didn’t yell racial slurs at the student! If this is how the MMSD enforces its "zero tolerance policy" on the use of racial slurs, then I say they should be ashamed of themselves! This is not about fairness and tolerance, it’s about a racist, ignorant and "intolerant" institution that is punishing the "victim" — Marlon Anderson — for asking this student to stop calling him names. In my opinion, they're trying to make an example of Marlon Anderson because MMSD probably is resentful over having to develop a policy pertaining to the use of racial slurs, which is favorable to African Americans and other ethnic minorities or people of color, and in reality MMSD is not. As Kaleem Caire said, they really should consider the "context" in which Marlon Anderson’s words were said. Maybe, while they’re at it, MMSD should just try doing the fair and right thing! And, by the way, what happened to the student?
Rebecca Alston
Madison
