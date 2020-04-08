Raymond Benoit: Absentee voting was easy

Dear Editor: I have already submitted my absentee vote. It was not difficult, I did a online request, you can track the progress and you will know when it has been mailed.

In regards to the column by Tom Nelson, "A history lesson for Republicans pushing in-person voting,” I find it offensive. Anybody that truly cares about voting and their health would have taken care of securing a absentee ballot by now!

If anything it just makes a mess. Does this mean I do not find out the results of my vote because of the nanny state run by Tony Evers?

Raymond Benoit

Fennimore

