Dear Editor: As long as the GOP in this state finds it important enough to vote on such pressing issues as three-wheeled vehicles, Bible week designation, naming of a tree and other earth-shaking matters, maybe they should do something about their own proverbial tricycles.
How is it that they are willing to give zero attention to a proposed red flag law for gun control, yet find the time to take up the aforementioned topics because they are upset for being called out by a cabinet member on their failure to address farmer depression?
Or that the governor reverts back to an all inclusive naming of a coniferous tree placed in the Capitol?
You are wasting the money of “the hardworking taxpayers of Wisconsin” in trying to push your “values” via legislation. Jump on your tricycles and ride home if you don’t like it. And no mileage compensation should be granted either.
As a side, fair voting districts cannot come soon enough. And perhaps mix in a little term limits for holiday cheer.
Randy O’Connell
Evansville
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.