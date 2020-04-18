Randy O’Connell: Vos' election dog-and-pony show

Dear Editor: Watching Rep. Robin Vos attempt to sell safety at the polling place (rare as they were) amid an international pandemic while wearing medical care level protection garb was both pitiful and hypocritical.

Here is a man who was very instrumental in the gerrymandering of voting districts, as well as other forms of voter suppression.

Yet after running to our state Supreme Court to overturn Gov. Evers’ move to postpone the election, he’s out there assuring those willing to listen that it is completely safe to vote?

Vos’ little dog-and-pony show on voting day was akin to a crook returning to the scene of the crime.

Randy O’Connell

Evansville

