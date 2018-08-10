Dear Editor: In an earlier letter to the editor I referred to State “Treasurer" Matt Adamczyk as the Maytag Man. I think Katelyn Ferral’s account of Adamczyk's behavior is fueled by the fact that the voters of Wisconsin resoundingly called for the keeping and expanding the State Treasurers Office.
Based on his past antics, I agree with AG Schimmel in looking forward to his departure.
Other than wanting to blow up the office and receive a paycheck for doing so, many remain curious about Mr. Maytag Man’s credentials going in.
Hopefully the people of the 14th Assembly District have been paying attention to his dog and pony show and have the good judgement to not elect him.
Adamczyk ‘s latest outburst smells like a last-ditch effort to show that he is actually doing something. Choreography at its best!
The next time one walks past B-13 at the Capitol, listen for the deafening sound of crickets.
Randy O’Connell
Evansville
