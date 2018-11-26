Dear Editor: It is absurd for Gov. Scott Walker to claim that he may have "reformed myself out of a job."
It’s more that he had worn out his shelf life.
Walker has created a level of vitriol in this state that will unfortunately take years to repair. His antics postelection are more of the same.
If Rep. Robin Vos and Sen. Scott Fitzgerald are so concerned about relinquishing power, they should have run for governor themselves. Their behavior is unbecoming of an elected official, gerrymandered or not.
Now Attorney General Brad Schimel has been given a judgeship in Waukesha County. Is this Walker's repayment for his loyalty? It certainly appears so. How about a little dignity, Mr. Walker? And the same applies to both Vos and Fitzgerald. Moving to diminish the power of Gov.-elect Tony Evers is just plain wrong and unprofessional.
Are they going to perpetuate this nonsense? Or are they going to give the people of Wisconsin what they have been wanting for the past eight years: an atmosphere of cooperation and civility?
And fair voting maps.
Randy O'Connell
Evansville
