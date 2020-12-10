 Skip to main content
Randy O’Connell: Republicans drove the car into the ditch and now they want the keys

Dear Editor: It has now come to our attention that Rep. Vos and Sen. Lemahieu want to lead the way in the dispersal of COVID-19 vaccination in Wisconsin.

First their party denied that the pandemic was a serious issue.

Then they have fought Gov. Evers at every turn on matters concerning masking mandates and closures of schools and businesses.

Basically they have driven the car into the ditch and now they want the keys.

They would do best to just get out of the way and let adults handle this (no knock on young people intended).

"I’s above their pay grade," as is said.

Randy O’Connell

Evansville

