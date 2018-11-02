Dear Editor: Scott Walker put Mary Burke on the defensive over an alleged act of plagiarism by one of her former staffers, which he was able to use to his advantage in the stretch run of the 2014 gubernatorial race. Now he is employing the same dog-and-pony show in this election with Tony Evers. How about an original idea, governor?
A large share of Walker's own legislation emanates from that very strategy — from the American Legislative Exchange Council playbook. The ALEC playbook has been applied nationwide in the Republican effort to push their agenda.
Plagiarism perhaps, Mr. Walker? Why is it that the Republicans always want it both ways, making Walker no different and no more original than others within the GOP?
Stealing not one, but two appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court should, in and of itself, serve as a huge motivator in turning out a strong Democratic showing on Nov. 6.
Not to mention Wisconsin's decimated roads, draconian cuts to education, the failure to use federal money for broadband expansion that Republicans now claim to want, the abject failure of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. (which the governor originally chaired), an all-out assault on health care and Planned Parenthood, flat employment wages, and the list goes on and on.
Tony Evers is the logical choice to lead this state!
Randy O'Connell
Evansville
