Randy O’Connell: Pare down Assembly for better government

Dear Editor: As a former resident of Milwaukee County I observed how they pared down the size of their County Board with not a great deal of change as a result. I am not able to give you a cost savings, but I am certain that it is substantial.
In regard to the state Assembly and the 99 representatives a relatively small state employs, as well as staff and per diem costs for the “hardworking taxpayers of Wisconsin” that they care so much about, perhaps serious consideration should be given to paring them down as well.
With that would come changes to voting districts that the Republicans have cheated to create and are fighting arduously to preserve. This may be the best approach to fair maps that over 70% of the voters, regardless of party affiliation, do support.
Besides that, when the Republicans can so easily fail to convene in taking care of the people’s business for eight or nine months, that has part time or a smaller version written all over it.
Randy O’Connell
Evansville
