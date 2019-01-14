Dear Editor: Bob Chernow’s letter to the editor is spot on.
Let’s also address Sen. Scott Fitzgerald’s nearly perennial award as the leader in compensation for meals, mileage reimbursement, and lodging.
I don’t believe his gerrymandered district is that far from Madison.
Let’s just refer to him as Mr. Per Diem.
Randy O’Connell
Evansville
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.