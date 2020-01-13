Randy O’Connell: Feingold's new biodiversity effort illustrates the kind of person he is

Dear Editor: In reading the column about Russ Feingold’s newfound passion for biodiversity it brings to mind the type of person he is.
Former U.S. Sen. Feingold served Wisconsin and his country well during his political career. He was a classic country-first legislator, something rare in this day and age.
It is admirable that Russ Feingold has found other ways to serve, despite two attempts to regain his Senate position. To this day I do not understand how the people of this state elected a plastics manufacturer over someone with the vision of a Russ Feingold.
Current U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is likely to return to the business that he married into and produce plastic again.
Interesting how one makes plastic for profit, and the other is trying to help this world from self-destruction, largely due to plastics killing our ecosystems.
Thank you for your continued passion for the common good, Russ Feingold.
As for Ron Johnson, please don’t seek a third term in the Senate that you promised you would not run for if re-elected. You have been ineffective and a toady to Donald Trump.
As for producing plastic, I am sure the money is just too good.
Randy O’Connell
Evansville
