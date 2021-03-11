Randy O’Connell: Execution of Wisconsin wolf hunt was embarrassing

Dear Editor: How can a very impromptu and non-science-based, three-day and night open season on wolves during their mating season go well?
During that small window of time, thousands of hunters and even more hounds were allowed to wreak havoc in our northern woods.
Given the wolf-hater’s credo of “shoot, shut up and shovel” something says that more than the 216 reported deaths actually took place. With 86% of the reported wolf kills coming with the use of hounds, how can we be sure that even greater carnage did not occur ?
As of April 5, 2019, $786,451 has been given to these so-called hunters as compensation for loss of hound. They are given up to $2,500 per incident, all while knowingly placing them in harms way. This is state-sanctioned dog fighting no matter how they want to skew it.
Farmers do deserve compensation for loss of stock that may occur. However, hounders do not.
Wisconsin is the only state that allows the use of hounds in wolf killing, or “harvesting” as some like to call it.
Adding insult to injury is that baiting, trapping, the use of ATVs, GPS and assorted weaponry are also allowed.
Never mind that at least 20% of our wolves were summarily slaughtered. It’s how it was done and the embarrassment associated with allowing it to happen.
Randy O’Connell
Evansville
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.