Dear Editor: As a Milwaukee native, I am elated that Milwaukee has been awarded the Democratic National Convention in 2020.
However, comments to the effect that it is only fitting because of the city's socialist past is no more than additional nonsense from the GOP because they know that they are vulnerable. They know it because of the groundswell change in the demographics of this country, which they are not willing to accept.
Comments about welcoming the economic boost that the city and state will receive are disingenuous. By that I am referring to how the Walker administration short-changed Milwaukee at every turn during his time as governor to the tune of 66 cents on the dollar paid in.
Lastly, if Mark Jefferson of the Wisconsin Republican Party is so adamantly against socialism I have the following recommendations for him: Get off of our roads, stay out of our public schools, do not recreate in our public parks and recreation areas, do not expect police and fire protection, Medicare will not be granted, forfeit any Social Security that may come your way, be cautious about food and water quality, assume you are getting accurate readings on gas purchased, and on and on...
Randy O’Connell
Evansville
