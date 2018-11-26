Dear Editor: Paul Fanlund's column, "Just maybe, the tide is turning on guns," was good but he does not go far enough.
It's time we label the National Rifle Association as a domestic terrorist organization; they terrorize politicians to subvert the will of the electorate through heavy-handed financial control. Maybe it's time we publicly fund elections and update the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act to include "political bribery and extortion," the NRA's stock in trade.
My comments are made as a lifelong gun owner and a formerly frequent hunter. There are many of us who have absolutely no respect for the NRA.
Randy Krause
Poynette
