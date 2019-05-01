Dear Editor: Driven by an abundance of milk that far exceeds demand, the dairy sector is hemorrhaging family farms in favor of industrial facilities. If we want thriving rural communities comprised of small- to mid-sized family farms, we desperately need policies that incentivize transformative change to our agricultural system.
This week’s announcement by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi of the "Continuous Cover Program" is an example of the type of policies and the political leadership required to make real change. This program incentivizes farmers to maintain green plant cover of their soils year-round, which not only builds soil, retains nutrients and enhances biodiversity, but also promotes a more profitable farm enterprise. Grassland grazing by dairy cows will result in lower milk yields (just what is needed in our times of over-supply!) but typically is more profitable than confined feeding operations because of its lower production costs — less seed, less fuel and less equipment required to feed the cows. In addition, grazing heifers and milk cows are healthier, reducing veterinary and culling costs. Benefits of this system accrue to society broadly because well-managed grazing livestock have been shown to reduce soil erosion, help stabilize climate, improve water quality and enhance wildlife habitat. Rough estimates show that if all the corn and soybeans growing in the Yahara River watershed were converted to grazed grassland, current herd sizes could be maintained. Incremental change that seeks ways to continue fossil fuel-based farming will not fix our agricultural system. These include efforts to tweak inherently leaky grain cropping systems and increase the amount of debt farmers can assume. Transformative change to an agriculture dominated by grazed grasslands will require orders-of-magnitude more support from society in the form of demand (that is, willingness to pay) for healthy grass-fed products, stable climate, clean water, biodiversity and thriving, vital communities.
Randy Jackson
Madison
