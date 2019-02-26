Dear Editor: I enjoyed reading "Erasing Racism" by Negassi Tesfamichael. I continue to be pleased that the Madison Metropolitan School District keeps the achievement gap high on its "Do List."
However, I feel MMSD is paying minimal attention to what, in my opinion, is a better way to reduce this discouraging gap: reduce class sizes. Smaller classes would help teachers and students know each other better and give students the increased attention that will improve grades.
I feel smaller class sizes would be a much more powerful way to reduce the achievement gap than more workshops.
I plan on voting for School Board candidates in the April election who advocate smaller class sizes.
Randy Converse
Madison
