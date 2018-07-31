Dear Editor: I enjoyed reading editor Paul Fanlund's column in the July 11 edition of the Cap Times.
I felt he did a nice job citing the pluses and minuses of the Democratic "far left positions." It will give me much to think about in the time before the elections.
Fanlund is concerned, and rightly so, with how the far left agenda can be paid for.
One avenue is to decrease the national defense budget by adopting a nonprovocative defense posture. Such a form of national defense would make us fully capable of defending our shores but unable to attack other nations. Specifically this would mean no nuclear ICBMs or submarines, militarized drones, or foreign military bases.
I am a member of an organization called World Beyond War that is advocating this idea.
The money saved from adopting this kind of defense could easily fund all the programs outlined by left-leaning Demcrats.
It would take courage for the U.S. to develop this kind of national defense but I think we have it in us to do so!
Randy Converse
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.