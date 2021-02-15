Randy Converse: Delayed graduation a small price to pay for long-term health

Dear Editor: I want to challenge the notion that one needs to graduate from high school at age 17 or 18. I think this idea unconsciously drives the conversation about whether or not and how to reopen schools during this pandemic. In the grand scheme of our lives, finishing high school at age 20 say rather than 18 probably would not cause undue harm to anyone. Especially when the option could be contracting COVID-19 and developing lifelong debilitating side effects because you attended a brick and mortar school during the height of COVID-19. Repeating a grade when the virus subsides seems to be a small price to pay for long-term health and happiness.
Randy Converse
Madison
