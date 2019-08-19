Dear Editor: You don't have to be a codebreaker to infer from Katelyn Ferral's exceptional reporting ("Stolen Childhoods," Aug. 7) that Calvary Gospel Church appears to practice a less formalized version of arranged marriages, that time-dishonored institution that guarantees men can live in the 21st Century and women in the Dark Age. The church may have to pay lip service to state and federal laws regarding the kind of sexual abuse the article's four gutsy subjects bear witness to, but I can't imagine church leaders rushing to invoke them if they see the abuse as no more than collateral damage from their venerable tradition.
It is unsettling, to say the least, to live besides this affluent, growing church in this community, and many, many others elsewhere, and see it publicly shame confused children for attempting to find a way out of their abuse. Apparently "God's will" covers a multitude of sins. I can live with tax exemptions for churches, but it seems reasonable to expect in return a minimum of common human decency.
Randy B. Christianson
Madison
