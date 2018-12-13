Dear Editor: Scott Walker, Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald, as well as every Republican legislator who voted to advance the lame-duck session "power grab" legislation hamstringing incoming Tony Evers and Josh Kaul and overruling the voters who chose Evers and Kaul have demonstrated they are traitors to democracy.
That label will be their enduring legacy for the rest of their natural lives and will make their political lives much shorter. That will be because Wisconsin voters, whether Democrats, progressives or fair-minded Republicans disgusted by what the GOP powers-that-be have done to the Republican Party, will together rid Wisconsin of every one of them in the next election.
Their actions in forcing through lame-duck legislation overruling Wisconsin voters' decisions will lead to the downfall of the Republican Party in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin voters will not forget. The traitors of democracy have sealed their own fate.
Randall Schumann
Madison
