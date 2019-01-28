Dear Editor: At every one of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign rallies, he said that "America needs a border wall with Mexico," coupled with a shouting-out-loud promise to his followers that "If I become president, a wall will be built and Mexico is going to pay for it."
As it turned out, following the November 2016 elections, Trump did become president and the GOP retained a majority in both houses of Congress, with the result that they had total control of the U.S. government. And for the subsequent two years, during which they could force through any legislation they wanted to make the wall happen, they failed to do anything to make their "got-to-have-it-wall" happen.
But Trump and the Republicans have yet to explain the answer to the question: Why not? The American people need and deserve to know the answer now. (And yes, we already know that the president of Mexico refused to write out a check like Trump hoped he would.)
So c'mon President Trump, Senate Majority Leader McConnell, Russ Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Fox & Friends, let's hear your explanation. For two years you didn't have a Democratic-controlled House of Representatives to blame for not getting funding for the wall, so let's hear whatever your excuses are for your own failure for those two years.
Better yet, because the shutdown is now over: First, own your two-year failure, and then negotiate responsibly with Democrats on a comprehensive border security plan.
Randall Schumann
Madison
