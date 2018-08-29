Dear Editor: Do Wisconsin voters really want to vote for a governor whose decisions about raising and spending taxpayer money is controlled by an (essentially secret) written pledge that Scott Walker made in 2010 to an obscure Republican political operative? Namely, Grover Norquist, who the vast majority of Wisconsin voters have never heard of and never knowingly voted for.
Norquist's "Taxpayer Protection Pledge" essentially provides that no new/additional taxes can be raised without a corresponding reduction in spending. Norquist has said that unyielding compliance with the pledge is necessary to make government so small that it can be "drowned in a bathtub." Walker signed the pledge in early 2010 to curry favor with the Republican Party powers-that-be.
The "no new taxes" aspect of the pledge locks in the income and other tax cuts big corporations have accumulated over the years. That is a big deal in Wisconsin, because 40-plus years ago, big corporations in the state contributed 25 percent of state income tax revenue. However, by the time Walker started his first term in 2011, big corporations contributed only 5 percent. Are Wisconsin individuals and small businesses paying 80 percent less than decades ago? Of course not.
As long as the pledge-signing Walker is in office, big corporations in Wisconsin will not lose any of their accumulated tax benefits. ("No new taxes," remember?). Also under Walker, there will never be "tax burden fairness" between big corporations versus individuals and small businesses.
Over the past eight years, Walker has taken two oaths of office in which he promised to "impartially" serve the best interests of all the state's citizens. But Walker needs to explain why for eight years he has been blindly following the dictates of the pledge, the principal purpose and result of which is giving preference to big corporations in preserving their huge (80 percent) tax benefits, instead of acting primarily in the interests of millions of citizens on crucial issues like adequate funding for K-12 and University System education, roads and infrastructure, social programs, etc.
Perhaps the supposedly "unintimidated" Walker won't voluntarily come clean about the pledge because he knows he is vulnerable on this issue — vulnerable because voters were deceived in prior elections by being kept in the dark about the true effects of the pledge. Walker's silence during his prior campaigns about the the pledge shows how much he doesn't want to go there.
However, in the upcoming November election campaign, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin as well as Democratic candidate Tony Evers need to make this a major election issue.
Randall Schumann
Madison
