Dear Editor: Trump is the personification of the politics of hate. And Wisconsin politicians who seek or accept Trump's endorsement are part of Trump's politics of hate "flock."
Ever since Donald Trump emerged as a Republican candidate and then became president, he has espoused and led a divisive national politics of hate as evidenced by his labeling Mexicans "criminals and rapists," attacking the entirety of Muslim nations as "terrorists," labeling African nations as "sh**hole countries," separating families of asylum-seekers, accepting the support of a grand wizard of the white-supremacist Ku Klux Klan, tweeting antisemitic images, and being an apologist for rioting neo-Nazis in Charlottesville.
America has seen the consequences of Trump's politics of hate in the recent events of pipe bombs sent by an extremist Trump supporter to prominent Democratic leaders as well as a deadly "hate crime" mass shooting in a Pittsburgh Jewish synagogue. The parallels of Trump's politics of hate to the rise of Nazism under Hitler are striking.
Since we all know "birds of a feather flock together," it follows that every Republican politician who seeks or accepts Trump's endorsement means that they support his politics of hate and are willing participants in his flock. And they therefore reject the principle in the Declaration of Independence that "all persons are created equal" with the unalienable rights of "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness," as well as the protections of the Constitution's Bill of Rights and its subsequent amendments including "equal protection" for all citizens.
This means that Wisconsin Republican politicians like Scott Walker and Leah Vukmir, as well as other Republican politician who seek or accept Trump's endorsement are part of the Trump the politics of hate need to reject in the upcoming election every politician who seeks or accepts Trump's endorsement.
Randall Schumann
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.