Dear Editor: Everyone knows the old adage: "Birds of a feather flock together." And everyone knows from their own experience that it is absolutely true.
In that regard, Donald Trump and his former lawyer and " fixer" Michael Cohen have known each other for decades and "flocked together" by collaborating in all types of slimy business, financial, and personal (including "hush money" to multiple mistresses) matters. And Trump added to his presidential campaign "flock" as its chairman Paul Manafort, a slimy international "businessman"/influence peddler.
Recently, a jury found Manafort guilty of eight federal criminal charges of tax and bank fraud. And in a separate criminal case on the same day, Cohen pled guilty to multiple federal counts of tax evasion as well as criminal violations of federal campaign financing laws relating to the payment of "hush money" to two women who had alleged they had affairs with Trump. Incident to Cohen's guilty pleas, he stated that the payments of the hush money (to keep those "sex scandals" from becoming public weeks before the election) were done at the direction of Trump which, if true, would make Trump a (so far) unindicted co-conspirator.
What comes next to mind is the familiar chant "Lock them up" (but this time it would not be directed at Hillary). The result when that "lock up" happens (as it will), would be that if they shared the same cell, three slimy "birds of a feather" would then become (two for sure, one not for sure yet) "Jail birds of a feather incarcerated together."
Randall Schumann
Madison
