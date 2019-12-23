Randall Coloni: Inaction on homelessness funding is pathetic

Dear Editor: The refusal of the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee to release money already in the approved budget (since July) for homelessness help is pathetic. As you reported on Dec. 17, the two co-chairs, Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, and Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, are arguing about who gets to convene a meeting while homeless folks try and survive the cold winter weather. I think the two co-chairs should be required to close their offices and do their work outside at a picnic table until they gain more perspective on and compassion for the homeless. Perhaps then they can find the time to meet and release the funds.
Randall Coloni
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.